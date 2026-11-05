Football Friday: Bucs, Jags begin playoff runs

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover and Spain Park begin the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night, both traveling north.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Hoover (4-6) at Bob Jones (5-5)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Madison City Schools Stadium

Last week: Hoover had an open date; Bob Jones fell to Austin 35-28.

What to watch: Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 49-0 on Oct. 23, with Jordon Ward scoring three touchdowns, to snap a four-game losing streak and clinch the sixth and final playoff spot in Class 6A, Region 3. Despite being on the road, Hoover is the favorite in this matchup. The Bucs could get starting quarterback Kaleb Freeman back after missing the last few games due to injury.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Bob Jones 45-19 in 2022. Hoover leads the series 8-0.

Next week: With a win, Hoover would face Thompson in the second round.

Spain Park (6-4) at Buckhorn (6-4)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tommy Ledbetter Stadium, New Market

Last week: Spain Park beat James Clemens 48-21; Buckhorn beat Athens 34-31.

What to watch: Spain Park scored 34 straight points against James Clemens after the game was tied 7-7 and gained 467 total yards, 259 of them on the ground, in an impressive performance to round out the regular season. The Jaguars are the No. 5 seed in Class 6A, Region 3 and expect to have a couple of players back for the playoffs based on what head coach Tim Vakakes said after last week's game. In terms of common opponents, Buckhorn lost to James Clemens by 10 and lost to Oak Mountain by 24. Spain Park defeated Oak Mountain by three touchdowns.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Buckhorn 35-7 in 2007 in the only previous meeting between the two.

Next week: With a win, Spain Park would face Prattville in the second round.