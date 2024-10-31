Football Friday: Jags head to Gardendale

Friday means gameday for the Spain Park High School football team.

Under the Lights and Hoover Sun has you covered from the gridiron, as Spain Park travels to Gardendale.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

Spain Park (9-0) at Gardendale (5-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High

Last week: Spain Park defeated Chilton County 37-6; Gardendale took an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park is looking to cap off the first perfect regular season in program history. The Jags have been clicking on all cylinders much of the year, but particularly the last month. Spain Park’s offense has gotten plenty of headlines this year, but the Jags’ defense has been playing at an elite level recently. They have not allowed double digit points since Sept. 27. Spain Park will be playing a desperate Gardendale team that still has playoff hopes hanging in the balance, as the Rockets are in a three-way tie with Minor and Mortimer Jordan in the region.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Gardendale 49-7 on Oct. 16, 2009. The Jags have won three of the four previous meetings between the schools.

Next week: Spain Park hosts a to-be-determined opponent in the first round of the state playoffs; Gardendale’s playoff fate will be determined following this week.

Here are all of our game previews.

Go listen to this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama, featuring sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd.

Follow Under the Lights on social media for live updates of all the games on Friday night.