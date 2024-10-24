Football Friday: Bucs, Jags wrap up region play

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights and Hoover Sun has you covered from the gridiron, as Hoover hosts Vestavia Hills and Spain Park travels to Chilton County

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for both games.

Here's what you need to know:

Vestavia Hills (4-4) at Hoover (7-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover knocked off Thompson 27-26 in overtime; Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County 42-0.

What to watch: One of the state’s greatest rivalries is renewed Friday night. Hoover is fresh off the biggest win of the year, a dramatic overtime victory over Thompson for the Class 7A, Region 3 title. While the Bucs’ playoff fate is locked up, the Rebels are almost assured of the No. 4 seed in Region 3 as well. But this game is one of two straight stout opponents for Vestavia to wrap up the regular season.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Hoover 26-7 on Sept. 15, 2023. The win snapped an eight-game Hoover winning streak in the series. Hoover holds a 38-21 edge in the series, which dates back to 1972.

Next week: Hoover takes an open date; Vestavia Hills hosts defending Class 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville.

Spain Park (8-0) at Chilton County (2-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chilton County High School

Last week: Spain Park beat Calera 42-7; Chilton County takes an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park could win a ninth regular season game for the third time in program history and could post a second-ever perfect region slate. The Jags should be able to do that against a rebuilding Chilton County squad.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Gardendale; Chilton County heads to Elmore County.

