Football Friday: Playoffs on line for Bucs

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Hoover, Spain Park and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Hoover travels to Vestavia Hills in the Under the Lights Game of the Week, with the Bucs looking to lock themselves into the playoffs. Spain Park hosts Chilton County. Kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.

Game of the Week

Hoover (6-3) at Vestavia Hills (6-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hoover knocked off Thompson 33-30; Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 56-10.

What to watch: This rivalry game is one of the key games left in Class 7A, Region 3 play. There are still five teams in the hunt for the four playoff spots, with Hoover and Vestavia among them. Hoover is riding high after a last-second upset win over Thompson last week, and Vestavia has been rolling the last three weeks. There is a scenario where the winner of this game is in the playoffs and the loser is out, pending the result of the Prattville vs. Thompson game at the same time, so this game carries heavy importance for both squads.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Vestavia Hills 38-20 on Oct. 25, 2024. Hoover holds a 39-21 edge in the series, with Hoover winning eight of the past nine.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Montgomery Catholic next week, while Hoover takes its open date.

Spain Park (6-2) vs. Chilton County (1-7)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Calera 42-13; Chilton County took an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park has already locked up the No. 2 seed from Class 6A, Region 3 and will look to continue its strong play of late. The Jags have won four straight and have impressed over the last several weeks, with the defense playing at an elite level alongside its explosive offense.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Chilton County 37-6 on Oct. 25, 2024, in the first meeting between the teams.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Gardendale to cap off the regular season, while Chilton County hosts Elmore County in the season finale.

