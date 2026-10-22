Football Friday: Bucs, Jags wrap up region play

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover and Spain Park finish out Class 6A, Region 3 play. Hoover heads to Tuscaloosa County, while Spain Park travels to Hewitt-Trussville.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Hoover (3-6) at Tuscaloosa County (0-8)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Wildcat Field, Northport

Last week: Hoover fell to Spain Park 36-29; Tuscaloosa County fell to Oak Mountain 33-6.

What to watch: Hoover's Jordan Williams ran for four touchdowns against Spain Park in the loss. Hoover is 1-5 in Class 6A, Region 3, and should have no issue notching a second win after a gauntlet of a schedule over the last month.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 51-7 in 2025. Hoover leads the series 22-3.

Next week: Hoover has an open date, while Tuscaloosa County travels to Calera.

Spain Park (5-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (4-4)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Hoover 36-29; Hewitt-Trussville fell to Vestavia Hills 27-24.

What to watch: Spain Park scored the final 15 points against Hoover after trailing 29-21 midway through the fourth quarter in a thrilling win last week. Hewitt-Trussville fell to Vestavia Hills in a one-score game. Both teams are 3-3 in Class 6A, Region 3, and the teams are looking to make a final impression before the playoff seeding settles.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Hewitt-Trussville 50-29 in 2023. Hewitt-Trussville leads the series 6-3.

Next week: Spain Park hosts James Clemens, while Hewitt-Trussville travels to Pike Road.