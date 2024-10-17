Football Friday: Bucs, Jags playing for region title

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights and Hoover Sun has you covered from the gridiron, as Hoover travels to Thompson and Spain Park hosts Calera. With wins, both teams could lock up their respective region titles.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for both games.

Here's what you need to know:

Hoover (6-2) at Thompson (6-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 56-6; Thompson beats Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 45-20.

What to watch: This matchup has been one of the state’s most anticipated over the last eight years, in the regular season and in the playoffs. One of them has won Region 3 every season since 2016. That streak will continue this year, as the two 5-0 teams in the region face off this Friday night. Neither team’s offense has been as explosive as seen in years past, so this game has the makings of a defensive struggle.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Hoover 21-11 on Oct. 27, 2023. Hoover has a 24-9 edge in the series, with Thompson holding a 9-4 edge since 2017.

Next week: Hoover hosts longtime rival Vestavia Hills to wrap up the regular season; Thompson hosts Prattville.

Spain Park (7-0) vs. Calera (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park blew out Chelsea 31-3; Calera beat Chilton County 35-21.

What to watch: Spain Park has navigated the toughest games in the region, after knocking off Chelsea last week. The Jags will need to remain focused to finish off a strong regular season over the next few weeks, but proved last week to be one of the top teams in Class 6A.

Last meeting: Spain Park shut out Calera 55-0 on Aug. 25, 2023. The Jags have won both previous meetings.

Next week: Spain Park hits the road to play Chilton County; Calera hosts Helena.

Here are all of our game previews.

Go listen to this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama, featuring sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd.

Follow Under the Lights on social media for live updates of all the games on Friday night.