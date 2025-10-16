Football Friday: Bucs, Jags back in action

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Hoover, Spain Park and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Hoover hosts Thompson in the Under the Lights Game of the Week. Spain Park hits the road, playing at Calera.

Game of the Week

Hoover (5-3) vs. Thompson (6-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover blew out Tuscaloosa County 51-7; Thompson blew past Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 56-10.

What to watch: This is the next chapter in one of the great rivalries over the last decade in Alabama high school football. Hoover enters this game in desperate need of a win in its quest for one of the final playoff spots from Class 7A, Region 3. The Bucs are starting to play well, winners of their last four straight. These last two weeks of the season, with Vestavia Hills on tap next week, will be challenging. Head coach Chip English said his team is up for the task, though. Check out this link to hear his thoughts on the final few weeks, from this week’s Under the Lights podcast presented by KEYSYS.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Thompson 27-26 in overtime on Oct. 18, 2024. Hoover has a 25-9 lead in the series, but Thompson has won eight of the last 12.

Next week: Hoover heads to Vestavia Hills next Friday to wrap up the regular season, while Thompson does the same at Prattville.

Spain Park (5-2) at Calera (2-5)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium

Last week: Spain Park blew past Chelsea 44-7; Calera beat Chilton County 41-16.

What to watch: Spain Park is a team reaching the peak of its powers lately, winning its last three games in impressive fashion. The Jags have responded from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Benjamin Russell by holding James Clemens, Pelham and Chelsea to seven points each. The offense has continued its productive ways, but the defense’s emergence over the second half of the season should strike fear into potential playoff opponents. The Jags are the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Last meeting: Spain Park knocked off Calera 42-7 on Oct. 18, 2024. Spain Park has won each of the three meetings between the two, over the last three seasons.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Chilton County in the final region game next Friday, while Calera plays at Helena.

