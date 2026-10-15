Football Friday: Bucs, Jags play at Hoover Met

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover and Spain Park renew their annual rivalry, as the battle of the city takes place at the Hoover Met.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Game of the Week

Spain Park (4-3) at Hoover (3-5)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Spain Park beat Tuscaloosa County 67-0; Hoover fell to Vestavia Hills 6-3.

What to watch: Spain Park scored four touchdowns on defense and special teams against Tuscaloosa County, three on interception returns and one on a punt return in a dominant win. Hoover's only points against Vestavia Hills came on a 27-yard Steele Witschy field goal, with starting quarterback Kaleb Freeman sidelined by a leg injury. The city rivalry carries heavy stakes this year, as Spain Park is 2-3 and Hoover is 1-4 in Class 6A, Region 3, and both are chasing one of the six playoff spots available in the region.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Spain Park 21-10 in 2025. Hoover leads the series 21-4.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Hewitt-Trussville, while Hoover travels to Tuscaloosa County.