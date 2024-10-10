Football Friday: Bucs hit the road

Friday means gameday for the Hoover high school football team.

Under the Lights and Hoover Sun has you covered from the gridiron, as Hoover travels to Tuscaloosa County for a Class 7A, Region 3 game. Spain Park faced off with Chelsea on Thursday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for the Bucs.

Here's what you need to know:

Hoover (5-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Hoover earned a 28-10 win over Oak Mountain; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42-21.

What to watch: Hoover is tied atop the Class 7A, Region 3 standings with Thompson and has a chance to remain that way this week against a winless Tuscaloosa County team. The Bucs should have the opportunity to earn a convincing win in this one to set up a big game against Thompson next week.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 37-10 on Oct. 13, 2023. Hoover has won 13 straight over the Wildcats, which last knocked off Hoover in 2005. The Bucs hold a 20-3 edge all time.

Next week: Hoover heads to Thompson, while Tuscaloosa County travels to Vestavia Hills.

