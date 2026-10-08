Football Friday: Bucs head to Vestavia

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover has a big game, as the Bucs head to crosstown and longtime rival Vestavia Hills for a Class 6A, Region 3 contest.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Game of the Week

Hoover (3-4) at Vestavia Hills (5-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 9 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hoover fell to Thompson 31-14; Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 52-7.

What to watch: Hoover struggled last week against the top-ranked team in Thompson, but so has every team the Warriors have faced so far. The Bucs will look to get back on track against one of their longest rivals. Vestavia Hills answered a first-play touchdown from Tuscaloosa County with 52 unanswered points, including a 93-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Taaffe to Luke Stubbs on its first offensive play last week. The Rebels are 3-1 in Class 6A, Region 3, while the Bucs are 1-3 and trying to stay in the hunt for one of the six playoff spots available in the region.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Hoover 39-30 in 2025. Hoover leads the series 39-22.

Next week: Hoover hosts Spain Park, while Vestavia Hills hosts Hewitt-Trussville.