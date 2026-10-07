Football Gameday: Jags at home

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Thursday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday (on Thursday this week).

Spain Park is in action at home Thursday night, hosting Tuscaloosa County in a region contest.

For updates throughout Thursday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Spain Park (3-3) vs. Tuscaloosa County (0-6)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8

Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Prattville 35-28; Tuscaloosa County fell to Vestavia Hills 52-7.

What to watch: Spain Park got a 98-yard interception return touchdown from Tristan Hill and a 9-yard touchdown run from CJ Davis in a back-and-forth game with Prattville, but the Lions held on to win late. Tuscaloosa County is playing out the string in what has been a rough season. The Jaguars are 1-3 in Class 6A, Region 3 and chasing one of the six playoff spots available in the region.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Tuscaloosa County 35-14 in 2023. Spain Park leads the series 9-3.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Hoover, while Tuscaloosa County hosts Oak Mountain.