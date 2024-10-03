Football Friday: Bucs, Jags in action

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights and Hoover Sun has you covered from the gridiron, as Hoover and Spain Park play region games. Hoover hosts Oak Mountain and Spain Park heads to Pelham.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for both games.

Here's what you need to know:

Oak Mountain (3-2) at Hoover (4-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Oak Mountain took an open date; Hoover fell to Parker 14-10.

What to watch: Hoover will look to bounce back from last week’s tough loss to Parker. Make no mistake, Parker is one of the best teams in the state and looked as such, as the Thundering Herd held Hoover to no offensive touchdowns and fewer than 100 total yards of offense. The Bucs will look to get back on track against an Oak Mountain team that has been much better this year than in recent years. Oak Mountain is certainly the underdog heading into this game, but will look to compete well against the upper echelon of Region 3.

Last meeting: Hoover blew out Oak Mountain 62-14 on Oct. 6, 2023. This series has been as one-sided as it gets, as Hoover has won all 22 meetings in the series.

Next week: Hoover travels to Tuscaloosa County; Oak Mountain hosts Vestavia Hills.

Spain Park (5-0) at Pelham (1-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High

Last week: Spain Park knocked off James Clemens 34-24; Pelham took its open date.

What to watch: Spain Park has now beaten three Class 7A teams in its first year as a 6A program again. The Jags rallied from a two-touchdown deficit last week to beat 7A James Clemens. Pelham dropped its first four games, but got in the win column for the first time two weeks ago in region play. The Jags are the heavy favorite in this one and should be able to improve to 6-0 on the year.

Last meeting: Spain Park shut out Pelham 39-0 on Nov. 2, 2023. Spain Park holds a 9-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Chelsea on Thursday; Pelham travels to Helena.

The Under the Lights newsletter is back and ready to hit your inbox first thing Saturday morning. Click here to get all of our coverage in one place, and be one of the first to be able to vote in our Player of the Week poll.

Here are all of our game previews.

Go listen to this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama, featuring sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd.

Follow Under the Lights on social media for live updates of all the games on Friday night.