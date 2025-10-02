Football Friday: Bucs on the road, Jags at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Hoover, Spain Park and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Hoover travels to Oak Mountain, while Spain Park hosts Pelham, as both teams return to region action this week. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

Hoover (3-3) at Oak Mountain (3-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hoover held on to beat Parker 45-42; Oak Mountain took an open date.

What to watch: Hoover notched an impressive win over the defending Class 6A state champions last week, although it was much closer than it could have been. The Bucs have shown to be an elite team in stretches, but have struggled to show that for full games at a time. They’ve been down 20 points in the first quarter twice, but led Parker by 25 points after three quarters. The potential is there, and the Bucs have the second half of the season to continue striving toward that.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Oak Mountain 28-10 on Oct. 4, 2024. Hoover has won all 23 previous meetings between the teams.

Next week: Hoover hosts Tuscaloosa County, while Oak Mountain travels to Vestavia Hills.

Spain Park (3-2) vs. Pelham (3-2)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park knocked off James Clemens 28-7; Pelham took its open date.

What to watch: Spain Park heads into the second half of the season as a team with plenty of potential. The Jags continue to improve, as further evidenced by a strong win over Class 7A James Clemens last week. Spain Park gets back into region play this week against a Pelham team that is clearly much improved this year and comes into the game riding a three-game winning streak. Spain Park’s offense has hogged the headlines over the last several years, but the defense was lights out last Friday night. If the Jags get both units playing at a high level, they will be difficult to beat down the stretch.

Last meeting: Spain Park dominated Pelham 42-7 on Oct. 4, 2024. Spain Park holds a 10-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Spain Park heads to Chelsea, while Pelham hosts Helena.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage all season long.