Football Friday: Bucs at home, Jags on road

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover and Spain Park are back in action Friday night, with Hoover hosting rival Thompson and Spain Park hitting the road to play unbeaten Prattville.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Hoover (3-3) vs. Thompson (5-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover fell to Knoxville Catholic 20-17; Thompson had an open date.

What to watch: Hoover let a fourth-quarter lead slip away on the final play against Knoxville Catholic, as a last-second Hail Mary gave the Bucs a tough loss to stomach. Hoover will look to rebound against one of its archrivals this week. Thompson, off an open date after a 62-7 win over Tuscaloosa County, has looked nearly unstoppable for much of the season so far, but Hoover has a penchant for playing its best against the Warriors.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Thompson 33-30 in 2025. Hoover leads the all-time series with Thompson 26-9.

Next week: Hoover travels to Vestavia Hills, while Thompson travels to Hewitt-Trussville.

Spain Park (3-2) at Prattville (5-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium, Prattville

Last week: Spain Park and Prattville each had an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park had an open date to recover from a disappointing loss to Vestavia Hills two weeks ago. When the Jags have played at their top level, they have proven to be the type of team capable of competing with the top teams in the region, of which Prattville has proven to be. Prattville, off a bye after its blowout win over Hewitt-Trussville, is one of two unbeaten teams remaining in Class 6A, Region 3, along with Thompson.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Prattville 19-16 in 2013. Spain Park leads the series 2-1.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Tuscaloosa County, while Prattville hosts Oak Mountain.