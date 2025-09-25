Football Friday: Gameday for Bucs, Jags

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Hoover, Spain Park and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Hoover and Spain Park are in action Friday night in non-region action. The Bucs travel to Parker, while Spain Park hosts James Clemens. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

Hoover (2-3) at Parker (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium – Parker High

Last week: Hoover rallied to beat Prattville 48-23; Parker lost to Carrollton (Ga.) 43-7.

What to watch: Parker is coming off its first loss of the year, albeit to a team out of Georgia that is ranked as one of the top 25 teams in America. Hoover looked down and out, falling behind 20-0 to Prattville last week, before rallying to blow out the Lions. The Bucs will have their hands full this week as they make a trip to the defending Class 6A state champs. A slow start in this one will be really difficult to recover from against a team of Parker’s ilk.

Last meeting: Parker edged Hoover 14-10 on Sept. 27, 2024. Hoover holds a 7-4 lead in the series.

Next week: Hoover travels to play Oak Mountain, while Parker heads to Jackson-Olin.

Spain Park (2-2) vs. James Clemens (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Benjamin Russell 35-34; James Clemens beat Grissom 40-6.

What to watch: Spain Park will take on its third Class 7A team of the year when it hosts James Clemens this Friday. The Jags showed plenty of progress in a loss last week, with that game coming down to just a couple plays. This is a good opportunity to build upon that, as they take on a head coach quite familiar with the Spain Park program over the years. James Clemens is coached by Juan Johnson, who spent many years as the offensive coordinator at Hewitt-Trussville.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat James Clemens 34-24 on Sept. 27, 2024. The Jags have won two of three meetings between the teams.

Next week: Spain Park stays home to host Pelham, while James Clemens hosts Florence.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage all season long.