Football Friday: Bucs playing at home

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover is back in action Friday night, hosting Knoxville Catholic out of Tennessee in a non-region matchup. Spain Park is taking an open date.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Hoover (3-2) vs. Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) [4-1]

Date: Friday, Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover beat Oak Mountain 59-13; Knoxville Catholic fell to Montgomery Bell Academy 35-7.

What to watch: Hoover's defense got in on the scoring against Oak Mountain, with DJ Waluyn returning an interception for a touchdown. The Bucs' offense was rolling, too, piling up 602 total yards with eight different players carrying the ball. Knoxville Catholic suffered its first loss of the season in a high-profile matchup with previously unbeaten Montgomery Bell Academy. Both teams will look to impress in a matchup of high-profile programs.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Hoover and Knoxville Catholic.

Next week: Hoover hosts Thompson, while Knoxville Catholic hosts Ensworth.