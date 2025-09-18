Football Friday: Bucs, Jags hit the road

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Hoover, Spain Park and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Hoover and Spain Park take to the road this evening. The Bucs head to Prattville, while Spain Park travels to Benjamin Russell in a region contest. The kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

Spain Park (2-1) at Benjamin Russell (3-1)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Helena 38-14; Benjamin Russell defeated Chilton County 49-16.

What to watch: This game could very well decide the Region 3 title, as both teams are looking like two of the best. The Jags were impressive in a bounce back win last week, while Benjamin Russell — under the leadership of first-year coach Kirk Johnson — is starting to open some eyes across the state. The Wildcats are really talented and will pose a major challenge for the Jags this week.

Last meeting: Spain Park cruised to a 42-15 win over Benjamin Russell on Sept. 20, 2024, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Spain Park hosts James Clemens, while Benjamin Russell travels to Charles Henderson.

Hoover (1-3) at Prattville (3-1)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium

Last week: Hoover suffered a 17-14 loss to Hewitt-Trussville; Prattville cruised past Tuscaloosa County 49-7.

What to watch: Hoover has struggled so far this season, and is 0-2 in region play. The Bucs are in unfamiliar territory and really need to get on a roll in order to position themselves for the playoffs. Prattville has won three straight and looks to be much improved this fall, but the Lions have not played anyone near the caliber of Hoover’s roster to this point. This game should be an opportunity for the Bucs to earn some positive momentum, but another shaky performance could leave them on the outside looking in as far as the playoff picture is concerned.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Prattville 40-6 on Sept. 20, 2024. Hoover has won the last four meetings between the two.

Next week: Hoover hits the road to take on defending 6A champion Parker, while Prattville takes an open date.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage all season long.