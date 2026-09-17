Football Friday: Bucs, Jags on the road

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover and Spain Park are back in action Friday night in Class 6A, Region 3 contests. Hoover heads to Oak Mountain, while Spain Park is at Vestavia Hills.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Hoover (2-2) at Oak Mountain (1-3)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hoover fell to Prattville 30-29; Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills 43-13.

What to watch: Hoover lost quarterback Kaleb Freeman to injury in the second half against Prattville and nearly rallied anyway, with DJ Waluyn's pick-six and a Jordon Ward-to-Ja'Myreion Dickerson two-point conversion putting the Bucs ahead in the fourth quarter before Prattville answered with a touchdown with 13 seconds left. Oak Mountain's Kentrell Tolbert ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns against Vestavia Hills despite the lopsided final score, as both teams are looking to bounce back after region losses.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Oak Mountain 48-21 in 2025. Hoover has won all 24 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Hoover plays Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), while Oak Mountain has an open date.

Spain Park (3-1) at Vestavia Hills (3-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Thompson 48-14; Vestavia Hills beat Oak Mountain 43-13.

What to watch: Spain Park's CJ Davis ran for 129 yards against Thompson but the Jaguars couldn't keep pace with Thompson. Vestavia Hills answered its own lopsided loss to Thompson with a dominant response, as Charlie Taaffe threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns to six different receivers in the win over Oak Mountain. This is a big game in terms of eventually deciding the top half of the region standings.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Spain Park 26-8 in 2023. Vestavia Hills leads the series 15-6.

Next week: Both Spain Park and Vestavia Hills have open dates.