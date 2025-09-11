Football Friday: Bucs, Jags play on their home field

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Hoover is looking to bounce back from last week's loss, as the Bucs are at home against Hewitt-Trussville in the Under the Lights Game of the Week. Spain Park is back on the field after its open week, as the Jags host Helena. The kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

Game of the Week

Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) at Hoover (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Vestavia Hills 28-14; Hoover fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 34-26.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is coming off an impressive win over Vestavia, as the Huskies rolled up 392 rushing yards and played another strong defensive game. Hoover, on the other hand, is coming off a disappointing loss to Hillcrest after falling in a 22-0 hole in the first quarter. This game will be pivotal when it comes to how Class 7A, Region 3 shakes out this fall. Hewitt-Trussville freshman quarterback Jack Floyd will be going against a star-studded Hoover defense that features the likes of Tyson Bacon, Justyn Hartley, Trey Sanders and others that can wreck a game at a moment’s notice. Hoover’s offense will have its hands full with a Hewitt-Trussville defense that has been one of the state’s best over the last 12 months. The Huskies defensive line made life miserable for Vestavia last week.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 8-7 on Sept. 13, 2024, with a late touchdown and two-point conversion. Hoover leads the all-time series 23-6.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville has a tough road trip to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, while Hoover heads to Prattville.

Spain Park (1-1) vs. Helena (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park took an open date; Helena beat Chilton County 23-6.

What to watch: Spain Park is coming off an early open week, but the Jags probably appreciated it coming off a physical Hoover game. The Jags will hit the meat of their schedule now as they begin Class 6A, Region 3 play with a strong Helena program. Spain Park has a track record of learning its strengths and leaning into them as a season progresses, and the start of region play is a good chance to begin that process.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Helena 28-26 on Sept. 13, 2024, in the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Benjamin Russell, while Helena plays at Moody in a non-region game.

