Football Friday: Bucs, Jags at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover and Spain Park are back in action Friday night in Class 6A, Region 3 contests. Hoover hosts Prattville, while Spain Park plays host to Thompson.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Hoover (2-1) vs. Prattville (3-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Friday, Sept. 11 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover fell to Hewitt-Trussville 40-24; Prattville beat Tuscaloosa County 62-0.

What to watch: Hoover will look to rebound after falling behind in a wild first half at Hewitt-Trussville last week and never being able to catch up in the Class 6A, Region 3 opener. Prattville enters as one of three Region 3 teams with an unblemished record so far and has the looks of a team on the rise. Hoover’s defense that led the way in the first two wins of the season will need to play to that elite level once again this week.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Prattville 48-23 in 2025. Hoover has won seven of the 10 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Hoover travels to Oak Mountain, while Prattville heads to Hewitt-Trussville.

Spain Park (3-0) vs. Thompson (3-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Friday, Sept. 11 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Oak Mountain 42-21; Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 49-0.

What to watch: Spain Park is off to a 3-0 start behind a balanced attack that produced three Nash Davis touchdown passes and 184 rushing yards from CJ Davis last week. The Jaguars now face a Thompson team that has been nearly unstoppable, with senior quarterback Trent Seaborn setting the all-time AHSAA passing record last week. It will be a tall task for the Jags, but they get the Warriors at home.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Spain Park 55-14 in 2023. The two programs are tied 9-9 all-time.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Vestavia Hills, while Thompson hosts Tuscaloosa County.