Football Friday: Bucs in action at the Met

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Hoover High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Hoover, Spain Park and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Hoover begins Class 7A, Region 3 play at home against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at the Hoover Met. Spain Park takes its open date this week. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

Hoover (1-1) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover knocked off Spain Park 21-10; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa blew past Sparkman 50-24.

What to watch: This game will show whether Hillcrest is for real or not. The Patriots have notched a pair of Class 7A wins to start the year, but against a pair of mediocre foes. Hoover played IMG Academy before notching a strong win over city rival Spain Park last week. The Bucs defense has elite game-changing ability, and the offense still has plenty of room to improve. Quarterback Kaleb Freeman threw three touchdowns last week and the Bucs are still looking for a running back to emerge as the go-to option.

Last meeting: Hoover blew past Hillcrest 35-6 on Sept. 6, 2024. Hoover has won all seven previous meetings.

Next week: Hoover hosts Hewitt-Trussville, while Hillcrest travels to Vestavia Hills.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the podcast channel.

To get coverage of every game the Under the Lights team covers on a weekly basis, sign up for the weekly newsletter that hits your inbox each Saturday morning during the season.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage all season long.