Football Friday: Bucs hit the road for Game of the Week

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover and Spain Park are back in action Friday night in the Class 6A, Region 3 opener. Hoover heads to Hewitt-Trussville in the Game of the Week, while Spain Park hosts Oak Mountain.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Game of the Week

Hoover (2-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (1-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hoover beat Opelika 21-7; Hewitt-Trussville fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42-20.

What to watch: Hoover enters its Class 6A, Region 3 opener at 2-0 after grinding out a road win at Opelika behind Kaleb Freeman's three touchdowns. The Bucs have also been elite on defense over the first two weeks, allowing a combined 15 points in their first two games. Hewitt-Trussville will look to rebound after a lopsided loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa after such an impressive start to the season with its win over Auburn.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Hoover 17-14 in 2025. Hoover holds a 23-7 edge in the all-time series.

Next week: Hoover hosts Prattville, while Hewitt-Trussville travels to Tuscaloosa County.

Oak Mountain (1-1) at Spain Park (2-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain beat Buckhorn 38-14; Spain Park beat Bessemer City 35-0.

What to watch: Both teams enter their Class 6A, Region 3 opener off wins last week. Oak Mountain won the first game of the Jason Kervin tenure last week, as the Eagles ran away with a win over Buckhorn. Spain Park is off to a 2-0 start and surged to a shutout win last week against a solid Bessemer City team.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Oak Mountain 42-17 in 2023. Spain Park has won 15 of the 22 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Vestavia Hills, while Spain Park hosts Thompson.