Football Friday: City rivalry takes place Friday

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Hoover, Spain Park and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Spain Park hosts Hoover in the Game of the Week, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Jaguar Stadium. This link shows you our preview for all nine games this week.

Game of the Week

Hoover (0-1) at Spain Park (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Hoover fell to IMG Academy 34-13; Spain Park blew past Sparkman 48-21.

What to watch: One of the most anticipated games of the season happens in Week 2, as the city rivalry between Hoover and Spain Park takes place at Jaguar Stadium. Spain Park beat the Bucs in a thriller last fall, and it will be interesting to see how this one plays out this time around. Spain Park looked like one of the top Class 6A teams, piling up over 600 total yards of offense in a blowout win over 7A Sparkman last week. It’s tough to get a gauge of Hoover, as the Bucs played a powerhouse in IMG, although that game will only benefit the Bucs down the road. Expect an electric atmosphere on Friday night in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

Last meeting: Spain Park scored a late touchdown to beat Hoover 39-37 on August 30, 2024. It was the third time in 24 meetings the Jags have won.

Next week: Hoover begins Class 7A, Region 3 play next week with a home game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Spain Park has an open date.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the podcast channel.

