Football Friday: Jags hosting Bessemer City

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover played its Week 2 game Thursday night at Opelika, but Spain Park is in action Friday night at home against Bessemer City.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Spain Park (1-0) vs. Bessemer City (1-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Sparkman 17-13; Bessemer City defeated Pell City 31-14.

What to watch: Spain Park opened the season with a tight win on the road and returns home looking to build on it under fifth-year coach Tim Vakakes. Bessemer City has been a program on the rise in recent seasons, making the playoffs the last three years and winning a playoff game last fall. The Purple Tigers will be a solid test for the Jags early in the season.

Last meeting: Bessemer City beat Spain Park 42-35 in 2019. The two programs have split their four all-time meetings.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Oak Mountain to begin region play, while Bessemer City hosts Paul Bryant.