Football Friday: The first gameday of the season

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover and Spain Park open the season on Friday night in non-region matchups.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Hoover vs. Muscle Shoals

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last season: Hoover finished 6-5, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Central-Phenix City. Muscle Shoals finished 12-1, falling in the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs to eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville.

What to watch: Chip English enters his third season as the Hoover head coach, and the Bucs appear poised to put together a more consistent performance from start to finish this season. Muscle Shoals has a new coach after longtime leader Scott Basden retired following the 2025 season. Michael Darden, the Trojans’ offensive coordinator for the last five seasons, was promoted to replace him.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Hoover travels to Opelika next Thursday, while Muscle Shoals has an open date.

Spain Park at Sparkman

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Sparkman High School

Last season: Spain Park finished 9-3, falling in the second round of the playoffs to Saraland. Sparkman finished 5-6, falling in the first round of the playoffs.

What to watch: Spain Park returns to Class 6A, Region 3 under fifth-year coach Tim Vakakes, who has led the Jaguars to the playoffs each of the last two seasons. Spain Park will look to get the season started on a high note, with an offense headlined by new starting quarterback Nash Davis.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Sparkman 48-21 in 2025. Spain Park has won four of the five meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Bessemer City, while Sparkman remains at home to play Austin.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.