Flipping the field

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover punter Grant Morrison during a game between Hoover and Thompson on Oct. 2 at the Hoover Met.

Sitting in the press box at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium provides a pretty good vantage point for watching a football game.

From his seat, Hoover’s public address announcer can see the entire field. He can track a long pass, see exactly where a running back is tackled and follow the action from one end zone to the other.

But there is one play Jud Morrison watches a little differently, with a mix of excitement and nerves.

A Hoover punt.

For Morrison, a punt is one of the most important plays of the game.

That’s because the person doing the punting is his son, Hoover senior Grant Morrison.

Jud took over as Hoover’s varsity PA announcer this season, fittingly coinciding with his youngest son’s final year in the program. It is his 10th year doing public address announcing around the Hoover area, after a friend volunteered him for his first assignment.

“A friend of mine who was resigning told me, ‘I told them you would do it next year,’” Jud said. “Sure enough, I got a call the next year and they were told I would be happy to do the announcing. I said sure, let’s give it a shot.”

Jud played football in high school, while Grant’s two older brothers, Preston and William, also played football at Hoover. Preston eventually played linebacker for the Bucs. All three brothers also played lacrosse at Hoover, giving Grant the opportunity to join his brothers on the same varsity team when he made the squad as a freshman.

However, nobody in the family was a kicker or had any experience in soccer. Grant was drawn to kicking at a young age, saying he thought it was a “cool part of football.”

“[Grant] had a fascination with it,” Jud said. “I would take him out to the football fields and he would try to kick field goals. He would miss it to the left and by the time I ran to get it and threw it back to him, he would kick it to the right. And eventually we would get bored with that and start punting it.”

Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover punter Grant Morrison during a game between Hoover and Thompson on Oct. 2 at the Hoover Met.

By middle school, Grant was telling his family he was going to kick for the football team. His father and brothers kept hearing him say it.

When Grant was approaching his freshman year, they finally asked him a simple question: Was he actually going to do it?

“My brothers and dad said I kept saying it, and asked if I was finally going to do it,” Grant said. “I finally went out and joined the team halfway through my freshman year, and then became the varsity starter my junior year.”

Preston was there to help him along the way.

He would wake Grant up in the morning so the two could get to early football practices and workouts. Their mother, Kim, who works at Hoover High School, said Grant had always been the adventurous one of the four children.

“Of all four, [Grant] was always the most curious and fearless,” Kim said. “He took his scooter down a neighbor’s driveway at 3 years old that was a straight slope down, landed right on his face. No fear, and it has always been that way.”

That fearlessness has served Grant well.

He has come a long way from having his first in-game punt blocked. Now, as a senior, he is drawing recruiting interest and trying to make the most of the handful of opportunities he gets each game.

“A quarterback gets as many attempts to stand out in one game as a punter does all season,” Jud said. “I told him he has to be making the most of every single one of those attempts.”

For Hoover, those opportunities have become increasingly important.

Grant’s ability to flip the field has provided the Bucs with another weapon and helped a stout defense operate with better field position.

“Field position is huge,” Hoover head coach Chip English said. “When you have a weapon in a true punter like Grant is, that can change the field position, it changes in regard to how we call special teams, and might even dictate what we call on offense. If we don’t get something, we know we still have a weapon in Grant to pin them inside the 20.”

Grant is another in a long line of successful Buccaneers specialists. And while Hoover grads like Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard and former Arkansas punter Dylan Breeding are notable inspirations. Grant said he likes to compare his stats to those of previous Hoover punters to see how he is doing, and he iis able to rely on another former college All-American.

Gavin Hallford, Hoover’s director of football sports performance, was a standout kicker at Jacksonville State and remains the school’s career points leader. His experience as a collegiate specialist has allowed him to work closely with Grant as he continues to develop.

“They [special teams players] are in there working with the rest of the team,” Hallford said. “On the kicker side of things, we take the approach of a relief pitcher. While he is great at what he does, nobody wants to see him go into the game. But he takes pride in his technique and his focus. Grant gets his mind to whatever the situation is and executes.”

For Kim, there is still a little bit of irony in watching her youngest son punt. She wants to see Grant succeed, but she is still a Hoover parent first.

“I do want to watch my son play and punt, but I want to see Hoover win,” Kim said with a laugh. “If he only plays one or two times a game and Hoover wins, that is OK.”

Grant has visited Samford and spoken with most of the other in-state schools and is working to schedule other visits. English thoroughly believes his senior punter has the talent to compete at the next level, and that is Grant’s goal as well.

“If I can even get a walk-on spot somewhere and be tested to really see where I am, all I want is an opportunity to be on the roster,” Grant said.