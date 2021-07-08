Finley Center hosts three Adidas youth basketball tournaments

× 1 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA1 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 2 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA13 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 3 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA9 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 4 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA8 T-shirts are set out for purchase at the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 5 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA15 College coaches watch high school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 6 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA14 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 7 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA17 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 8 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA3 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 9 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA4 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 10 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA6 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 11 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA7 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 12 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA5 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 13 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA16 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 14 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA12 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 15 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA11 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 16 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA2 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. × 17 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210708_Adidas_3-Stripes_Select_JMA10 High school players from across the United States participate in the Adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Prev Next

The Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this month is hosting three Adidas high school and youth basketball tournaments featuring some of the top players from across the country.

Adidas’ exclusive basketball Amateur Athletic Union program, 3 Stripes Select Basketball, on Thursday started a tournament that will feature more than 80 teams and 800 to 900 boys competing in the 15U, 16U and 17U divisions. That tournament is invitation-only and will continue through Sunday.

The competition is designed to allow elite-level athletes to hone their skills during the summer and readiness to play at the college and professional levels. This is part of the timeframe where college coaches are allowed to watch high school players play in person, so there are high-level coaches present in Hoover to watch them, said Taryn Fink, the marketing manager for the Hoover Met Complex.

The cost for admission is $15 for a day pass or $55 for a four-day pass. Parking costs $5. Kids 5 and younger are admitted free.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with the first tipoff set for 10 a.m. On Sunday, doors open at 8 a.m. with the first tipoff at 8:30 a.m.

The second tournament is the Adidas Jr. Gauntlet on July 11-14. It will feature about 75 teams and about 800 players in grades 4-8 — again from across the country, Fink said.

Daily admission for that tournament costs $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3-14. A four-day pass costs $40 for adults and $25 for kids ages 3-14. Children younger than 3 are admitted free, and parking costs $5.

Doors for the Adidas Jr. Gauntlet open at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, with the first tipoff at 6 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday, doors open at 8:30 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. first tipoff, and on Wednesday, doors open at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. first tipoff.

The third tournament is the Adidas Girls Gauntlet on July 21-23. That tournament also is during the period when college coaches are allowed to watch high school players play in person, so college coaches will be present for that one, too. Less information was available about that tournament because team selections still were being finalized, Fink said.

“Adidas is a global brand with first-class people and fantastic products, and we are elated to have them here at the Hoover Met Complex,” said E.J. Brophy, general manager of the Hoover Met Complex, in a press release. “This will be one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country with elite players and coaches in attendance, and we are very excited to host such a prominent event.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in written remarks that “it is always a pleasure to welcome the adidas family to Hoover, and we are thrilled to host the prestigious Boys 3SSB Live Tournament this year! It has been great watching this internationally renowned company continue to choose Hoover as the home for the Gauntlet series tournaments.

“Adidas and 3SSB offer exclusive opportunities for our young people to not only forward their education, but also to reach their dreams of playing sports on the collegiate level and beyond,” Brocato said. “Here in the city of Hoover, we believe athletics and education go hand in hand in creating strong future leaders and citizens we can be proud of. We welcome the coaches, athletes, their family members and all those associated with these events to our city.”

For more information about the Hoover Met Complex, go to hoovermetcomplex.com.