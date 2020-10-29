Finally: Bucs top Jags, win 1st state title

× 1 of 42 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. State Volleyball - Hoover vs Spain Park 7A title The Bucs dog-pile on the court as they secure the class 7A championship title after defeating Spain Park in the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at Bill Harris Arena on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 42 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. State Volleyball - Hoover vs Spain Park 7A title The Jags console each other following the class 7A championship final between Hoover and Spain Park during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at Bill Harris Arena on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 42 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. BIRMINGHAM – It’s been a long time coming.

Hoover High School has become a mainstay at the state volleyball tournament, but has never been able to break through.

Until now.

The Bucs blew past Spain Park 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-23) on Thursday at Bill Harris Arena, winning the Class 7A championship for the first time in program history.

“I’m so proud of them. I’m so happy for them, my staff, my players, anybody that has ever put on a Hoover jersey,” Hoover head coach Chris Camper said following the match.

Hoover (50-1) capped off an unbelievable season with its 50th consecutive victory over crosstown rival Spain Park, which was making its first state championship appearance in school history.

Cori Shipman, Kendal Youngblood, Aly Durban, Kayla Jemison, Sydney Melton, Eva Guenster, Mel Jones and Gabrielle Essix all went out on top for the Bucs.

“It means a lot to have played my last game and to have been able to win,” Essix said. “All the seniors have played together since we were in seventh or eighth grade. Just to be able to finish with them is incredible.”

In the opening set, Hoover unleashed its powerful offense with a bevy of kills from Essix and Rya McKinnon. The Bucs went on a 9-0 run to jump out to a 14-4 lead and cruised to the 25-15 set win.

McKinnon was named MVP of the state tournament, the junior finishing with a match-high 21 kills and 11 digs.

“All of our hard work has paid off,” she said.

Spain Park was much more composed in the second set, getting off to a good start before Hoover once again took control. After a 14-14 tie, the Bucs scored 11 of the final 14 points of the set to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

“These are the games you play for,” said Spain Park outside hitter Audrey Rothman, who led the Jags with 15 kills, eight assists and four digs. “You want to go and play in the state championship.”

The third set was a back-and-forth affair, tied at 23-23 before the Bucs won the final two points and the title.

“I thought our team played really well after they settled in after the first set,” Spain Park head coach Kellye Bowen said. “We went back to our normal rotations. We just didn’t figure it out in the first set but in the second and third, they settled in.”

Hoover advanced to the final eight for the eighth straight season this fall, but the Bucs were never able to win it all in those previous trips. They last played in the final in 2016 when they fell to Mountain Brook. This season, they were nearly unstoppable. In the season opener, Hoover lost to traditional power McGill-Toolen. That was its first and last defeat.

“That one loss really helped us,” Essix said.

The Bucs won every tournament they entered this season, including the season-opening Juanita Boddie, HeffStrong at Spain Park and Margaret Blalock at Homewood before conquering the area, super regional and state tourneys.

“These girls deserve all the recognition, to fight through the season like they did, I can’t be more proud of them,” Camper said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hoover wasn’t able to play as many regional powers as normal, but the Bucs did notch a win over Brentwood (Tenn.), always considered one of the best programs in the nation.

“I don’t know who the best team in the country is, but if there’s a better team than this one I’d like to see it,” Camper said. “I think this team has as much a right for a national championship as any.”

Spain Park (27-11) last made it to the state tournament in 2003, when Camper was coaching the Jags. The Jags have risen from a doormat to a threat over Kellye Bowen’s six years as head coach. A couple of those seasons, Spain Park has had a team worthy of the final eight, but upsets and bad matchups have prevented the Jags from getting there.

“This is the first team that’s ever made it this far, because of our talent and because of the hard work and dedication that we put in,” senior libero Katelyn Walsh said. “I’ve never been a part of a team that cared this much and sacrificed as much to be here. We got to make history for our school.”

The Jags’ season was a bit bumpier than Hoover’s. With much of the roster playing together for the first time, it took much of the season before Spain Park began to find its consistent peak form.

“They did it together, they worked together,” Bowen said. “They were gritty, which we were not at the beginning of the season, but in the postseason that’s all they were. They did what they were coached to do. They played their hearts out.”

To get to the state title match, Hoover and Spain Park were the top two seeds from the North Super Regional, Hoover defeating the Jags in the super regional final in much the same fashion. On Wednesday, both teams won in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Hoover defeating Baker and Thompson, while Spain Park toppled Auburn and McGill-Toolen.

In Thursday’s match, Essix contributed 17 kills and setter Durban had 47 digs, earning both players all-tournament honors. For Spain Park, Emily Breazeale (six kills), Rothman and Walsh (17 digs) were named all-tournament players as well.

Also for Hoover, Melton finished with 11 digs and Guenster had 10 digs. Spain Park’s Brooklyn Allison tallied seven digs.

Spain Park will welcome most of its team back next season, with Walsh, Bella Pretnar and Abby Byrd concluding their Jags' careers at the state championship match.

Camper thanked Hoover High administrators past and present and all involved with the program during his tenure.

“The next six months, we’re going to celebrate and really enjoy this,” he said.