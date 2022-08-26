Despite changes, Bucs still aiming high

× Expand Hoover’s Peyton David (1) passes the ball in a matchup against Oak Mountain held at Hoover High School in September 2021.

It may take some time for everyone to become accustomed to some of the recent changes within the Hoover High School volleyball program.

For starters, Chris Camper retired following last season after a decade leading the Buccaneers. Out the door with him was Rya McKinnon, a star player for five years with the Hoover varsity team.

Both of those losses are not insignificant, but that doesn’t mean the expectations have dropped any.

New head coach Amanda Wood has made sure of that. The Bucs were one of the best teams in the local summer league despite the changes.

“They’re going to work, and they’re not going to roll over,” Wood said. “Even if we get down in the score, it doesn’t matter. It’s just one point at a time.”

Wood came from James Clemens, where she spent the last 10 years and was part of building a program from its infancy. Hoover is on the opposite end of that spectrum as she leads the team into the season. The winning culture has been long established, and Wood is no stranger to knowing what that looks like.

While at James Clemens, she led the Jets to 253 wins, five regional tournament appearances and three area championships (2012, 2013 and 2021).

“It’s refreshing that they already know they belong and know they should compete,” she said.

The roster is talented, deep and has experience. Nine of the 13 varsity players are seniors, meaning leadership should not be an issue.

The defense features four seniors, with Peyton David, Elise Hart, Bella Guenster and Lauren Ware battling for time on the back row and for the primary libero spot. Sophomore Sydney Durban is also firmly in the mix to garner significant court time. Hart could also see time as a right side hitter with her left-handed shot.

Senior Maggie Harris has established herself as a prominent setter, and Wood expects her to be one of the team’s foremost leaders this season.

On the outside, Adair Byars and Kendyl Mitchell will be tasked with providing plenty of offense. One of the strengths of the Hoover roster is its versatility, meaning both players could also see time on the right side. Raegan James plays on the right side, joining the program once again for her senior year.

Alanah Pooler, Kenzie Richards and Reese Hawks will get the bulk of time at middle blocker, while Hawks could also see some time on the right side. Grace Johnston is a player capable of playing just about anywhere.

Hoover will compete in Class 7A, Area 5 once again, this year competing against Thompson, Tuscaloosa County and Vestavia Hills.

Outside of that, the Bucs hosted the annual Juanita Boddie Tournament and play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament, both at the Finley Center. They also play in several other tournaments throughout the season, including in Guntersville, Foley and Mobile.

The Bucs will also take on strong local foes such as Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Mountain Brook, Homewood and Chelsea.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Wood said. “It’s going well, and we’re working hard, and that’s all I can ask.”