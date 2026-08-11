Countdown to kickoff: Bucs, Jags tied in preseason poll

× Expand Hoover running back Paxton Weatherly (20) is brought down by Spain Park defensive back Tristan Hill (12) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson

August 12 marks eight days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Hoover and Spain Park open the season on Friday, Aug. 21, with the Bucs playing Muscle Shoals and the Jags taking on Sparkman.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Hoover Sun and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason high school football poll last week. Hoover and Spain Park are tied at No. 6 in Class 6A, each earning 71 points. Hoover went 6-5 last season, while Spain Park finished 9-3. After two years in Class 6A, both schools are in 6A (now once again the state's largest public school classification) and back together in Region 3.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 11-3; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 11-2; 167

3. Auburn; 10-3; 132

4. Vestavia Hills; 8-3; 127

5. Opelika; 10-4; 119

6. Hoover; 6-5; 71

6. Spain Park; 9-3; 71

8. Prattville; 6-4; 68

9. Gadsden City; 8-4; 34

10. Carver-Montgomery; 5-5; 28

Others receiving votes: Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) 24, Baker (9-3) 19, Dothan (6-4) 11, Enterprise (6-4) 9, Daphne (9-3) 7, James Clemens (5-6) 7, Mary Montgomery (10-2) 5, Foley (4-6) 1.