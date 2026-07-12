Countdown to kickoff: Bucs, Jags back in same region

July 13 marks 38 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Hoover and Spain Park will open the season in 39 days, as both are in action on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Hoover Sun and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Hoover and Spain Park are once again in the same region, for the first time since 2023. With the AHSAA splitting public and private schools beginning this year, Class 6A is now the state's largest classification once again.

Here is a look at Class 6A, Region 3, which the Bucs and Jags will both compete in: