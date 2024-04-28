Chris Laatsch named new basketball coach at Orange Beach

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park head coach Chris Laatsch high-fives his team after the Jags defeated Huntsville 60-51 in the Class 7A boys Northeast Regional Final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Matthews Coliseum in February 2022.

A familiar quote has resonated strongly with Chris and Leigh Laatsch in recent days.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” the quote from A.A. Milne reads. That adequately describes — even if it doesn’t fully encapsulate — the emotions surrounding the couple’s next move.

On April 11, Chris Laatsch was approved as the next boys basketball coach at Orange Beach High School, following six years at Spain Park High School.

Laatsch said he was certainly not looking to leave Spain Park, a program that he rebuilt and took to three consecutive state final fours.

“It’s so good here with the administration and our facilities, and most importantly, the people that I get to be with every day. That’s what makes it so hard to leave. But the excitement of what’s next is extremely exciting, and there’s an opportunity to try and do something great,” he said.

Laatsch’s basketball acumen is unquestioned. He’s taken six teams to the state final four and has accumulated 496 wins as a head coach. But he and his wife have always thought of the job as much more.

“Being married to a basketball coach is such a blessing, because wherever Chris has coached, it’s been part of our life journey together. Different places where he’s coached, God has always used those experiences to teach us more about how we can be the best God has called us to be, to reach these student-athletes, families and communities,” Leigh Laatsch said.

Orange Beach High is in its fourth year of existence, so Chris Laatsch will get the chance to do something he has proven adept at: taking a program from its foundation and bringing stability and success. A new $46 million athletics complex is being built and should be completed by the 2025-26 school year.

He will begin his tenure with the Makos on June 1.