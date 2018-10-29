Bumpus Middle School volleyball team wins Metro Tournament

× Expand Photo submitted by Mandy Love Top row, from left to right: Elise Hart, Raegan James, Marli West, Olivia Johnigan, Reagan Morton, Grace Gamble. Bottom: Peyton David, Brooke Turtletaub, Piper Metcalf, Adair Byars, Maggie Harris, Isabella Guenster.

The Bumpus Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team won the Metro Tournament title recently, finishing the season with a 10-1 record. Bumpus won all four matches it played in the season-ending tournament, notching wins over Homewood (25-22, 25-11), Mountain Brook (25-21, 25-20), Pizitz (14-25, 25-23, 15-13) and Mountain Brook again (12-25, 25-21, 15-10). The team was coached by Mandy Love.

Submitted by Mandy Love