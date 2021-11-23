Bumpus 8th grader Cameron Rockett having big year in golf

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Rockett. Bumpus Middle School eighth grader Cameron Rockett qualified for the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour Tournament of Champions in December. He is coached by Chip Thomas of Blackburn Golf Academy at Greystone Legacy.

Bumpus Middle School eighth grader Cameron Rockett is having a strong year in golf. He won two Southeastern Junior Golf Tour events, recently representing the West team at the annual SJGT Cup and qualifying for the Tournament of Champions in December.

At the SJGT Cup, Cameron hit a hole in one on the 11th hole to highlight a match win with his partner, Tyler Watt of Huntsville.

Earlier this year, Cameron shot a 65 to win by 10 shots at the Southern States Notah Begay Sectional. On the SGJT tour this year, as of late October, he has a scoring average of 74, with two wins and a second place and fourth place finish. He is coached by Chip Thomas of Blackburn Golf Academy at Greystone Legacy.

– Submitted by John Rockett.