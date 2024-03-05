Bucs welcome coach back to dugout, embrace expectations

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Caid Finn (24) hits a single in a game against Houston High School (Tennessee) in the 2023 Buccaneer Classic spring break tournament in March 2023.

There’s no avoiding the elephant in the room. For the Hoover High School baseball program, there is quite a bit of added motivation this spring.

Following the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s decision to suspend head coach Adam Moseley for the 2023 season because he coached one of his players on Team USA, Moseley is back in the dugout this spring and the Bucs are chomping at the bit to make some noise.

“This is a good group,” Moseley said. “It’s a bunch of team-focused guys. We don’t have a lot of high-profile players, but there’s just guys that want to play with each other. I know that’s very cliché, but this team truly is that right now.”

Moseley had plenty of time to reflect on things last season, both as a baseball coach and as a husband and father in general. He’s learned plenty about the game, but more importantly, he is inspired to continue making a difference in his players’ lives.

“It’s become apparent to me to make sure I seek out kids to have meaningful conversations and make meaningful experiences with them every day,” he said.

Hoover’s field has also undergone a major renovation, with the city laying down artificial turf on the baseball and softball fields at Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

“We have the best facility in the country. It’s incredible. Our city has provided a top-notch facility. For a high school baseball team to get to experience what they get to experience, it’s incredible,” Moseley said.

All those things aside, the Bucs have to make it happen on the field this spring. The figurative “A-B-Cs” of baseball still apply and will make the difference in a stacked area and region.

“If you execute, you win. If you don’t, you lose,” Moseley said.

There are eight seniors leading the way for these Bucs.

“It’s a smaller senior class for us, but they’re all invested,” Moseley said. “It’s a good class, good people, and they do things right.”

Mason Blasche recently signed with Samford University and will be one of the top players in the area. He plays third base and pitches for the Bucs. Caid Finn and Camdyn Teague are both senior outfielders and fellow recent signees, with Finn headed to Pensacola State and Teague set to play at Washington & Lee University next year.

Andy Howard is new to the program this year after transferring from Albertville, and Alberto Gonzalez is another returning contributor back for his final season.

There are also sophomores like Will Adams and Jaxson Wood who are seemingly on a path to stardom. Adams will pitch and play first base, while Wood is a standout shortstop.

There are a handful of position battles that will be contested as the season gets going.

Hoover will look to get back to the playoffs this year and will use the early portions of the schedule to prepare for the Area 5 gauntlet of Thompson, Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County. Thompson held the No. 1 spot in Class 7A at times last spring and Vestavia went on to win the state championship.

The Bucs have already faced powers Central-Phenix City and Hartselle, with more to come. Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Bob Jones and several out-of-state teams await to give the Bucs all they can handle.

But what will hopefully separate them this season?

“Playing with a purpose. They’ve got a chip on their shoulder,” Moseley said.