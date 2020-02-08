Bucs sweep state track and field titles

× 1 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field The Bucs claim the class 7A boys state championship trophy during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Hoover competes in the girls class 7A 4x800-meter relay during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Hoover competes in the girls class 7A 4x800-meter relay during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The Hoover High School indoor track and field teams on Saturday swept the Class 7A state meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

With their 114.5-89 victory over runner-up Thompson, the Hoover boys captured their fourth consecutive indoor title. The Hoover girls, meanwhile, prevailed 102-63.5 over runner-up Auburn to reclaim their spot atop Alabama’s indoor pedestal.

The Buccaneers won five straight indoor championships from 2014 to 2018 before Mountain Brook snapped their streak last February.

“Last year we weren’t even in the hunt. The girls were really embarrassed with their performances,” Hoover head coach Devon Hind said. “They didn’t like that feeling, so they worked hard this fall — some of them worked this summer getting ready — and they showed up this year.”

The senior trio of J’Marri McCall, Jonathan Martin and Lj Hill led the way for Hoover’s boys. McCall won the long jump with a leap of 23 feet and 60-meter dash in 6.954 seconds. He finished just ahead of Hill in the long jump and narrowly edged Martin in the 60 dash.

Hill leaped 22-10, while Martin ran 6.96.

“Everything he did was just outstanding,” Hind said of McCall.

Martin claimed an individual title in the 400 meters. He made a strong move late in the race and pulled away down the homestretch to finish in 48.7 seconds. Central-Phenix City’s Antonio Crisco was second, and Hoover teammate Julian Fore was third.

“When it came to that last straightaway, I just tried to hold my form and I gave it all I got,” Martin said. “I just was able to pass [Crisco] and won the race.”

Hill posted three runner-up finishes. In addition to long jump, he placed second in the triple jump (46-8.25) and 60-meter hurdles (8.19). Another Hoover senior, John Watkins, won the triple jump with a leap of 48-10.75.

Hill didn’t hold it against him.

“It’s about the team winning, not me,” he said.

McCall, Martin, Hill and Ben Morris also contributed to Hoover’s first-place 4x200-meter relay team. Their mark of 1:28.5 was the second-fastest in the country at the time of its recording.

“They did what they were supposed to do and even did better in a lot of cases,” Hind said. “That’s what we try to do. No pressure, just keep doing what you’ve been doing, and they showed up.”

Chakiya Plummer, a junior, paced the Hoover girls to victory. She won the 400 meters in 56.65 seconds and 60 hurdles in 8.73 seconds.

“I feel like I did pretty good, but I feel like I could have done better,” she said.

While Plummer shined on the track, Kayla Jemison and Anna Kay Clark excelled in the field. Jemison took second in the high jump (5-4) and fourth in the triple jump (35-11.5). Clark was second in shot put (37-6).

The Hoover girls also gained big points in the relays. They won the 4x400 in 3:58.52 and took second in both the 4x200 (1:43.83) and 4x800 (9:52.92).

“We’re always pretty strong in the relays. I love winning relays,” Hind said.

