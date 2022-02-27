Bucs ready to back up state tournament appearance

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Bailee Tramell swings at a pitch to hit a double in a game against Thompson during the AHSAA Class 7A Northwest Regionals at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa on May 14. The Lady Bucs defeated Thompson 3-2 to head to the state tournament.

The Hoover High School softball team is looking to continue its upward trajectory.

Last spring, the Buccaneers advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2014 and performed well, finishing fourth out of eight teams at the Class 7A level. They notched wins over Sparkman and Thompson in their run.

“It was really neat for our girls,” Hoover head coach Lexi Shrout said. “We got a little overlooked because we were so young, but they saw all of their hard work pay off at the end of the season.”

Many of the vital pieces from that team return this spring, and expectations are high entering the campaign.

“I expect to see us make a good run again this year,” Shrout said. “The girls are excited, and they’re up for the challenge again.”

The biggest question for Hoover entering the season is how to replace the significant contributions of Brookelyn Cannon, a four-year star for the Bucs who was their top pitcher, a middle-of-the-lineup hitter and one of the team’s key leaders.

Shrout expects Emily Sims, Olivia Christian and Madisyn Chaney to shoulder the load in the pitching circle this season, using more of a by-committee approach as opposed to riding one arm consistently. She believes they are up for it and likes the fact that all three have different styles.

Hoover is looking for many of its lineup regulars to continue improving at the plate. Bella Foran, Gracie Hillman and Hannah Christian are all left-handed hitters that can set the table for run-producers like Campbell Hecklinski and Bailee Tramell in the middle of the order. Gia Wade and Carolyne Hecklinski are two others who played on the right side of the infield last year.

The Bucs have seven seniors this year. Chaney will be one of the Bucs’ main arms, and Campbell Hecklinski will continue as the mainstay behind the plate at catcher. Campbell Hecklinski and Tramell are both Central Alabama Community College commits as well. Wade has been a key contributor for multiple years, while Laney Roe, Sadie Cope and Linleigh Hardy are also expected to step up in their final seasons.

There are different variables going from a team with two seniors to one with seven, but so far, the vibe throughout the locker room has been great, according to Shrout.

“They’ve been working hard, and the culture in our program has been awesome,” Shrout said. “The girls have been taking charge and leading the way.”

Not only has the figurative locker room started the year on the right note; the actual locker room got a facelift over the winter as well. The coaches revealed the revamped space to the team after the Christmas break, to much excitement. Along with lockers and a new set of uniforms, graphics line all four walls documenting the past successes and history of the program.

“We wanted to do something special for the girls because they work so hard,” Shrout said.

The Bucs compete in Class 7A, Area 5 with Thompson and Tuscaloosa County.

Hoover began its season in mid-February and continues things in March by hosting the likes of Spain Park, Austin, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County. The Bucs also host the Buccaneer Round Robin on March 18-19 and the Hoover Classic on April 22-23, both at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex turf fields.