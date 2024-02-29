Bucs putting tough finish behind them, ready for 2024

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Bella Foran (27) moves toward the ball during an at-bat in a game against Tuscaloosa County at Hoover High School’s Jim Brown Field in March 2023.

Two things can be said about the Hoover High School softball season in 2023.

The Bucs put together a tremendous season, winning the Class 7A, Area 5 regular season title and posting a 34-8-1 record for the year. But the season also ended in disappointing fashion, as the Bucs were upended in the area tournament by Tuscaloosa County and Thompson. Hoover was the victim of an improbable Tuscaloosa County run from the No. 4 seed to the area tournament crown.

That gives the Bucs motivation heading into the 2024 season.

Led by five senior college signees, Hoover has a pretty solid starting point. Hannah Christian, Olivia Christian and Bella Foran have each been heavy varsity contributors since their freshman year. The Christian twins are headed to Southern Miss, while Foran will play at Florida Atlantic.

Ki Davis has signed with Alabama A&M and Mac Stribling will play at Wallace State.

“Those five are going to be the spearheads of how we go,” Hoover head coach Trey Matlock said.

Hannah Christian and Davis are outfielders. Foran has been a fixture at shortstop. Olivia Christian plays third base and is a top pitcher for the team. The Bucs are hoping to get Stribling back from injury at some point this spring.

A certain strength for the team this season will be the pitching staff. Olivia Christian and Kaitlyn Raines have a proven track record of success, with recent North Alabama commit Haley Westhoven also ready to step into a key role in the circle.

MC Detwiler is another one of those seniors ready to step into a leadership role in right field. She stepped in at times last year and proved to be a steady player. She is a strong third option, especially after the likes of Kate Dinkel and Gracie Hillman graduated and are now playing in college. Jesse Givens is the Bucs’ other senior.

Lindsey Westhoven got plenty of experience behind the plate last spring and is a UNA commit along with her twin sister. Avi Davis could see playing time at first base. The Bucs will also face the tall task of replacing Carolyne Hecklinski’s contributions at second base, as she is now playing at Shelton State.

Mollie Hanson, Stella Storch, Ava Hartman, Izzy Andre and Savannah Whalen are also in the mix for the Bucs.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Matlock said. “We’re trying to get better and grow. The biggest thing is also trying to stay healthy.”

Hoover will have a tough road once again in Area 5, with Thompson, Tuscaloosa County and Vestavia Hills all capable of making postseason runs.

“It’ll be stacked still,” Matlock said.

Hoover’s schedule certainly won’t be straightforward this season. The Bucs will face the likes of Hazel Green, Spain Park, Helena, Springville, Auburn and Austin, in addition to playing in tournaments hosted by Central-Phenix City, Spain Park, Gulf Shores and Brentwood (Tenn.). Hoover will also host a pair of tournaments during the season at the Hoover Met Complex.