Bucs place 7 on all-state football team

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover linebackers Bradley Shaw (7) and Kaleb Jackson (1) combine to bring down a Bob Jones ball carrier during a game between Hoover High School and Bob Jones High School on Nov. 4, at the Hoover Met.

Following another appearance in the Class 7A semifinals, the Hoover High School football team was featured prominently in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 7A all-state team.

Across the first and second teams, seven Hoover players were recognized as being among the best in the state with their standout seasons.

Kicker Peyton Argent and linebackers Kaleb Jackson and Bradley Shaw were named to the first team. Argent converted 34-of-35 extra point attempts on the season and knocked through 8-of-9 field goal tries, with a long of 47 yards. He also averaged nearly 44 yards per punt.

Jackson and Shaw are two of the best linebackers in the state, with each eclipsing the century mark in tackles on the season. Jackson finished with 118 tackles and 5 sacks on the year, with an interception. Shaw also had 5 sacks and an interception, accumulating 106 tackles on the year.

Four more Bucs made the second team: offensive lineman Ethan Hubbard, defensive lineman Jordan Norman, defensive back Jay Avery and linebacker DJ Estes.

Hubbard is committed to Duke and paved the way for a solid offense. Norman’s offer sheet is growing rapidly, as he finished the season with 68 tackles and 10 sacks.

Avery was a force in the secondary all season. He picked off six passes and finished with 52 total tackles. Estes played all over the place on the defense, getting 71 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks on the year.

Hoover finished 11-2 in Wade Waldrop’s first season as head coach, with the Bucs’ only two losses coming to Thompson and Auburn, the two teams that squared off in the state championship.