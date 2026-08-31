Bucs, Jaguars open region slate against familiar foes in September

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Spain Park WR Connor Greb catches a touchdown pass in a game last season.

Hoover High School's football team opened the season at home against Muscle Shoals and on the road at Opelika, while Spain Park opened at Sparkman and hosted Bessemer City.

Both teams now turn to region play in September, as both are competing in Class 6A, Region 3.

Hoover senior quarterback Kaleb Freeman, who recently committed to Charleston Southern, returns after a full season as the starter, and senior defensive end Jovon Pulliam returns off an all-state season up front.

Spain Park enters the year off back-to-back playoff appearances under coach Tim Vakakes, who has the Jags in the state's largest classification for the first time in his tenure.

SEPT. 4

Hoover opens region play on the road against Hewitt-Trussville. Hoover holds a 23-7 edge in the all-time series, but Hewitt-Trussville has won two of the last three regular-season meetings, including a 17-14 win last September. Spain Park hosts Oak Mountain, a series the Jags lead 15-7. The two programs have not met since 2023, when Spain Park won 42-17.

SEPT. 11

Hoover hosts Prattville, a series the Bucs lead 7-3 and have won five straight, including a 48-23 win last season. Spain Park hosts Thompson, with the all-time series tied at 9-9. Thompson has won the last seven meetings, including a 55-14 win in 2023, the last time the two teams played.

SEPT. 18

Hoover travels to Oak Mountain, a series the Bucs have swept 24-0, including a 48-21 win last season. Spain Park travels to Vestavia Hills, which holds a 15-6 edge in the all-time series and has won the last six meetings.

SEPT. 25

Hoover hosts Knoxville Catholic of Tennessee in a non-region matchup, the first meeting between the two programs. The Fighting Irish are playing under a self-imposed playoff ban this season following recruiting violations. Spain Park is open.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hoover finished 6-5 last season and reached the first round of the playoffs under coach Chip English, who has gone 16-8 at the school entering the season. Hoover hosts Thompson on Oct. 2, travels to Vestavia Hills on Oct. 9, hosts Spain Park on Oct. 16, travels to Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 23, and closes the regular season with an open date on Oct. 30.

Spain Park finished 9-3 last season and reached the second round of the 6A playoffs. Spain Park travels to Prattville on Oct. 2, hosts Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 8, travels to Hoover on Oct. 16, travels to Hewitt-Trussville on Oct. 23, and closes the regular season at home against James Clemens on Oct. 29.