Bucs, Jags to be represented at AHSAA All-Star Week

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Eight student-athletes from Hoover and Spain Park high schools have been selected for the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, set for July 20-24 in Montgomery.

Ethan Aroke was named to the North boys soccer roster as a fullback, and Lane Morton earned a spot on the North girls soccer team as a goalkeeper. On the tennis side, Shiv Jaikumar was selected to the North boys team and Hannah Hwangpo to the North girls squad. Abby Tingle rounds out the Hoover contingent, earning a berth on the North volleyball roster as an outside hitter and middle blocker.

Spain Park High School contributed three honorees. Abby King was named to the North girls softball roster as a pitcher and outfielder, Connor Greb earned a spot on the North boys baseball team as an infielder, and Adam Russell was selected to the North boys golf team.

All-Star competition will take place at various sites in the Montgomery area, with events organized by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association under the auspices of the AHSAA.