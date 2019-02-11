Bucs, Jags soccer teams ready for season

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Spain Park Girls Soccer Jasmine Greene (10) dribbles during a Class 7A first round playoff match between Thompson and Spain Park on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Spain Park High School in Hoover.

The high school soccer season kicks off on Monday in Alabama. As players prepare to take the pitch, here's a look at where the Hoover and Spain Park high school varsity teams stand.

Hoover Girls

Coach: Will Patridge (6th season)

Area: Class 7A, Area 5 with Oak Mountain, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County

Last year: The Lady Bucs came down with the injury bug midway through the season and just missed out on the playoffs.

Outlook: Thanks to multiple graduations and a few severe injuries already sustained in the preseason, Hoover returns only about half of its starting lineup from 2018. But Patridge said the setback won’t deter his team, which he characterized as versatile and gritty. He believes his players will battle through adversity as they aim to reclaim a spot in the postseason.

Players to watch: Gaby Walker (senior, center back), Sophia Hontzas (senior, center back), Kyla Shaw (junior, striker), Haley Lowell (junior, goalkeeper)

Coach insight: “‘This is probably the most well-rounded team we’ve had in a long time. We’ve got 20 girls on the roster, and all 20 are going to contribute in some form or fashion.” - Patridge

Preseason ranking: 7A No. 7

Spain Park Girls

Coach: Robert Starr (18th season)

Area: Class 7A, Area 6 with Hewitt-Trussville, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills

Last year: The Lady Jags won 17 games and advanced to the second round of the 7A state playoffs, where they fell to James Clemens.

Outlook: Spain Park graduated four seniors but returns a solid core, especially on offense. Starr considers Jasmine Greene, the reigning Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, and Haley Green to be two of the most dangerous forwards in the state. If the Lady Jags complement their attack with firm defense, they should be in for a good year.

Players to watch: Jasmine Greene (senior, forward), Haley Green (senior, forward), Anna Brunner (senior, goalkeeper), Abbie Kleckley (senior, defender)

Coach insight: “I think we have a good group of girls coming back. Everybody is cautiously optimistic that we can build on last year.” - Starr

Preseason ranking: 7A No. 5

× Expand Staff Photo. Hoover Boys Soccer Sam Nadler (10) and Juan Valle (1) race for the ball during a Class 7A first round playoff match between Hoover and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Mountain Brook High School.

Hoover Boys

Coach: Kris Keplinger (12th season)

Area: Class 7A, Area 5 with Oak Mountain, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County

Last year: The Bucs qualified for the first round of the 7A state playoffs but fell to Mountain Brook 2-1.

Outlook: Hoover returns seven starters and is expected to be among the top teams in the state. If they jell well, the Bucs should be able to make a deep playoff run.

Players to watch: Vint Narvaez (senior, midfielder), Max Rudolph (senior, goalkeeper), Nick Ibanez (senior, defender/midfielder), Juan Valle (senior, center back), Caleb Cousineau (senior, midfielder), Finn Dowdey (senior, striker), Carter Mock (junior, defender), Sam Bauder (junior, striker)

Coach insight: “I hope if you pay $5 to come see us play we’ll make it worth it.” - Keplinger

Preseason ranking: 7A No. 3

Spain Park Boys

Coach: Matt Hall (6th season)

Area: Class 7A, Area 6 with Hewitt-Trussville, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills

Last year: The Jags missed the playoffs for the first time in three years but still constructed a solid campaign. They won 12 games and earned the first tournament victory in program history.

Outlook: Spain Park lost its top three goals scorers from a year ago but returns most of its midfield and backline. The Jags’ experience in those areas should anchor them early as they develop new sources of offense. If a few younger players can step up in the attack, the team will have a chance to reclaim a playoff spot.

Players to watch: Daniel Olvera (senior, center back), Diego Aguirre (senior, midfielder), Jonavan Arguedas (senior, midfielder), Yusef Hamid, (senior midfielder), William Tidwell (junior, forward)

Coach insight: “I really like our team. We’ve got great leadership from our seniors and upperclassmen.” - Hall

Preseason ranking: Unranked

Rankings are according to the Alabama High School Coaches' Poll