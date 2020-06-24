Bucs, Jags soccer players earn postseason accolades

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Sam Bauder (2) battles Adrian Martinez (22) for possession during a varsity match against John Carroll High School on March 10. The Bucs defeated the Cavaliers 6-1.

The 2020 high school soccer season was a short one, but players across the state were still able to make their marks.

The Hoover boys and girls teams were off to strong starts before the season was halted in mid-March. The boys, coming off a Class 7A state championship, posted an 8-1-2 record, while the girls were 6-3.

On the Spain Park side, the boys raced out to an 8-2-1 start to the season, while the girls were finding their footing at 4-2-3.

From the Hoover and Spain Park programs, several players were named to postseason teams.

The all-metro and all-state teams were voted on by coaches across the area and state.

HOOVER

► Sam Bauder: first team all-state, first team all-metro.

► Carter Mock: first team all-state, first team all-metro.

► Dylan Steely: second team all-state, second team all-metro.

► Richard Ujueta: first team all-state, second all-metro.

► Jay Udeh: honorable mention all-state, honorable mention all-metro.

► Ryder Strickland: honorable mention all-state, honorable mention all-metro.

► Greyson Wilkins: honorable mention all-state.

► Mac Smith: first team super all-state, first team Class 7A all-state, Metro A-Division all-senior first team.

► Haley Lowell: first team super all-state, first team Class 7A all-state, Metro A-Division all-senior first team.

► Will Patridge: Metro A-Division Coach of the Year.

► Britton Slifka: second team super all-state, first team Class 7A all-state, Metro A-Di-vision all-underclassmen.

► Kyla Shaw: second team super all-state, second team Class 7A all-state, Metro A-Division honorable mention.

SPAIN PARK

► Logan Edwards: honorable mention all-state, first team all-metro.

► Justin Fisher: honorable mention all-state, first team all-metro.

► Matt Hall: Metro Coach of the Year.

► Will Tidwell: honorable mention all-state, second team all-metro.

► Allan Melendez: honorable mention all-state, second team all-metro.

► Kaleb Jowers: honorable mention all-state, honorable mention all-metro.

► Conner Warren: honorable mention all-metro.

► Molly McNulty: honorable mention super all-state, second team Class 7A all-state, Metro A-Division all-senior first team.

► Tatum Ahlemeyer: honorable mention super all-state, Metro A-Division all-underclassmen.

► Vivian Gray: honorable mention super all-state, Metro A-Division all-underclassmen.

► Sydney Soehn: honorable mention super all-state, Metro A-Division honorable mention.

► Hannah Horton: Metro A-Division honorable mention.

► Brooke Savage: Metro A-Division honorable mention.