Bucs, Jags shine in AHSAA All-Star Week

× Expand Graphic courtesy of AHSAA The 30th annual AHSAA All-Star Week was held July 20-24 in Montgomery. Graphic courtesy of AHSAA.

Eight student-athletes from Hoover and Spain Park high schools competed in the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, July 20-24 in Montgomery.

Hoover put forth five honorees. Ethan Aroke, a fullback on the North boys soccer team, played in the North-South match, which ended in a 2-2 tie. Lane Morton, a goalkeeper on the North girls soccer team, made three saves as the South won 2-0.

Shiv Jaikumar won his individual boys tennis match as the North won the dual 7-2. Hannah Hwangpo won her singles match with a complete shutout, 6-0, 6-0, as the North girls won the dual 8-1. Abby Tingle, an outside hitter and middle blocker on the North volleyball team, was named North MVP after delivering back-to-back cross-court kills to break a 10-10 tie in the deciding fifth set, sparking the North's 3-2 match win.

Spain Park contributed three honorees. Abby King, a pitcher and outfielder on the North softball roster, hit a two-run triple. Connor Greb, an infielder on the North baseball team, recorded an at-bat. Adam Russell, on the North boys golf team, won his individual match 12-6 and was part of an overall 3-2 match play win, earning North MVP honors as the North boys won the team title 48-5 to 41.5.