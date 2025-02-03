Bucs, Jags selected for all-star games

× 1 of 5 Expand David Leong Photo by David Leong. Hoover's Kaitlyn Gipson (12) drives to the goal dribbling past Hewitt-Trussville's Mia Ada (11) in the first half of the girls Class 7A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Syndie Broome (15) hits the ball during the Class 7A North Super Regional on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Grace Burgess. × 3 of 5 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Hoover's Aliyah Pooler (4) spikes the ball during the Elight Eight Class 7A State volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 5 Expand Hoover's Salim London (5) dribbles the ball at the Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Basketball game at Hoover High School on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 5 Expand Hoover's DeWayne Brown (55) goes up for a dunk at the Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Basketball game at Hoover High School on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

Several local student-athletes were selected for all-star games in the last week.

Three Hoover High School basketball players were announced as part of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, while a pair of Hoover and Spain Park players were named to the North-South Volleyball All-Star squad.

Kaitlyn Gipson, DeWayne Brown and Salim London from Hoover will play on the Alabama team in the girls and boys Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, set to be held at the University of South Alabama on March 8.

Gipson is a standout guard for the Lady Bucs, who enter the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament this week as the host and a 26-4 record on the year.

Brown and London are the leaders on an undefeated Bucs squad, one that enters postseason play with an unblemished 29-0 mark.

Sydnie Broom and Aaliyah Pooler from Hoover and Spain Park’s Bea Wiggins and Cailyn Kyes will play in the North-South All-Star Volleyball Match in July as part of the AHSAA All-Star Week festivities.

The four of them will play on the North team in a match comprised of the top rising 2026 seniors in the state.

“I am beyond excited and so proud of them,” Hoover head coach Amanda Wood said. “They’ve worked really hard and I cannot wait to see them represent Hoover on the North All-Star Team.”

Spain Park head coach Justin Kisor said, “Well deserved. I’m so excited for both of them. They mean so much to our program and are the glue that holds us together. I’m excited to watch them in July.”