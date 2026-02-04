Bucs, Jags ready for area tournaments

× Expand Hoover Jackson Sheffield (35) throws down a dunk during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The high school basketball postseason is almost here.

The Hoover and Spain Park boys and girls teams will be looking to jumpstart playoff runs with the upcoming area tournaments.

Hoover's boys and girls each won Class 7A, Area 6 and will host the area tournaments.

The opening round of both tournaments will be contested on Wednesday, with the Lady Bucs starting the day against Oak Mountain at 2:30 p.m. Hoover's boys will play Hewitt-Trussville at 5:30 p.m. The finals of the tournament will be next Friday, with the girls game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game at 7 p.m.

Spain Park plays in 6A, Area 8, with the boys playing at Pelham and the girls playing at Chelsea. Spain Park's boys will take on Helena at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the opening round, followed by Pelham playing Chelsea. The winners will face off the in the area final Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The girls tournament will be played at Chelsea, as the Lady Hornets put together a perfect 6-0 area record. Chelsea plays Helena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., preceded by Spain Park taking on Pelham at 4 p.m. The final will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.

If Spain Park finishes in the top two of the tournament, the Jags will advance to the sub-regional round of the playoffs. The 7A playoffs don't feature a sub-regional round, so the Area 6 teams that advance will move on to the regional tournament.