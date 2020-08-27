Bucs, Jags ramp up for region play in September

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover wide receiver RJ Hamilton (80) makes a catch during a game against Spain Park in October at the Hoover Met.

With high school football underway, Hoover and Spain Park have critical games coming in September as both begin region play.

Hoover and Spain Park compete in Class 7A, Region 3, known as one of the toughest regions in Alabama. The month of September contains three region games for both programs.

Hoover has lost just one region game in each of the last three seasons and begins the region slate on Sept. 4 with a trip to longtime rival Vestavia Hills. The game will be Hoover’s second road game after opening the season at Central-Phenix City and hosting Bessemer City.

Vestavia Hills went 7-4 in 2019 and is now in Buddy Anderson’s final season as head coach of the Rebels. Hoover has won the last five meetings against the Rebels and holds a 35-20 edge in the all-time series. Last fall’s contest was a tight one, as Hoover edged out Vestavia in a 35-28 victory.

The following Friday, Hoover hosts Gadsden City, which is now in Region 3. Gadsden City went 1-9 last fall and has not had a winning season since 2016. Hoover has knocked off the Titans all five times the teams have met on the field. Three of those meetings have come in the playoffs, including a 42-14 Hoover victory in 2016.

Hoover hosts Oak Mountain on Sept. 18. The Eagles are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and are coming off a 4-6 campaign last fall. This matchup has also been a one-sided affair, as Hoover has defeated Oak Mountain all 17 times the teams have met.

The Bucs host Prattville on Sept. 25 in a non-region contest between two 7A foes. Prattville has made the playoffs out of Region 2 each of the last two seasons and went 9-3 last season. This meeting will be the first time the teams have met in the regular season, after the programs met six times over an 11-year span in the state championship game. Hoover and Prattville split those six title game meetings.

Spain Park begins September at home against region foe Hewitt-Trussville. The Jags and Huskies have a history of entertaining contests. In 2014, Hewitt outlasted the Jags 64-63 in four overtimes. Last fall, Spain Park took home a 31-28 win on a late touchdown. Hewitt-Trussville leads the series 3-2.

The Jags host defending state championThompson on Sept. 11. After going 10 yearswithout a winning season, Thompson has won35 total games over the last three years andtook home the state crown last fall. Spain Parkholds a 9-5 lead in the all-time series betweenthe teams, but Thompson has won easily each of the last three times out.

Spain Park travels to Gadsden City on Sept.18 to take on the Titans. Spain Park has won three of the four meetings between the two programs, including a 31-19 win in 2017.

Spain Park concludes the month with its open week.