Bucs, Jags rack up spring accolades

× Expand Photo by Lindsay Handey. Hoover’s Jaxson Wood (3) making the throw to first in the game against Vestavia Hills Rebels at Vestavia Hills High School on April 8.

Several Hoover and Spain Park High School athletes were recognized as part of spring sports postseason teams.

Hoover baseball placed two players on the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A first team. Outfielder Will Adams and designated hitter Jaxson Wood, both juniors, were key contributors for the Bucs and earned well-deserved recognition.

Adams was one of the top players in the state. He got on base at a .608 clip, hitting eight home runs, tallying 46 hits and earning 35 walks. Wood also hit eight home runs, knocking in 43 runs.

The ASWA released its annual all-state softball team as well, recognizing the top players from the 2025 high school season.

Hoover’s Lindsey Westhoven and Reagan Lawson were each named as Class 7A honorable mention players after highly productive seasons. Westhoven was the Bucs’ primary catcher, producing a .353 batting average and 33 runs batted in for her senior season. Lawson had a stellar junior year, setting the table for the offense with a .423 average, piling up 55 hits. She was lethal on the base paths, stealing 30 bases on the season.

The 2025 postseason soccer honors have been announced, recognizing top high school players from the Hoover and Spain Park programs for their outstanding performances this season.

Hoover had several players earn prestigious accolades. Senior forward Patrick Anderson led the way with selections to the first team overall all-state, first team Class 7A all-state and first team all-metro. Senior defender Benjamin Bruns earned second team 7A all-state, honorable mention overall all-state and second team all-metro honors. Junior goalkeeper Sawyer Houlditch was named to the second team 7A all-state and also received honorable mention for both overall all-state and all-metro. Seniors Henry Patterson and Hadi Saad each picked up honorable mention nods for both overall all-state and all-metro.

On the girls’ side, senior midfielder Elise Marquardt garnered second team overall all-state, first team 7A all-state, and first team A Division all-metro honors. Sophomore goalkeeper Lane Morton was named to the second team 7A all-state and first team A Division all-metro. Junior forward Julie Cooke received honorable mention overall all-state and was selected to the second team A Division all-metro. Sophomore forward DeeDee Udeh also earned honorable mention overall all-state and honorable mention A Division all-metro. Junior midfielders Ella Kappler and Kelly West each received honorable mention overall all-state and were named to the second team A Division all-metro, while senior midfielder Reeves Knox earned honorable mention all-metro.

Spain Park also saw multiple players recognized. Junior forward Reese Oldfield and senior midfielder Addy Soehn were both selected to the first team Class 6A all-state and first team A Division all-metro. Junior defender Gianna Thornton earned second team 6A all-state and first team A Division all-metro. Junior midfielder Morgan Anthony received honorable mention overall all-state and was placed on the second team A Division all-metro.

On the boys’ side, senior midfielders Cole Russell and Andrew Walters, senior defender Hudson Alexander, senior forward Bobby Propper, and junior midfielder Ken Lin all earned all-metro recognition—Russell and Alexander on the second team and the others as honorable mentions. Junior goalkeeper George Everly also picked up an honorable mention. On the girls’ side, junior defender Addison Bayne and senior goalkeeper Morgan Pritchett received honorable mention in the A Division all-metro selections.