Bucs, Jags qualify for state

Spain Park celebrates during a Class 7A North Regional game on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Florence Sportsplex. Spain Park's Ella Ussery (10) during a Class 7A North Regional game on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Florence Sportsplex. Spain Park's Maggie Daniel (14) during a Class 7A North Regional game on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Florence Sportsplex.

FLORENCE – The defending Class 7A state champions will be back at the high school state softball tournament next week.

Hewitt-Trussville finished as the top qualifier earlier this week in the 7A North Regional, played at the Florence Sportsplex on Monday. Spain Park was the second qualifying team and will be back at state after missing out last year.

The Huskies were the top seed from Area 6 and finished as the top team in the tournament after winning both games Monday.

Hewitt was dominant at the regional tournament, winning both games without allowing a run. The Huskies defeated Bob Jones 7-0 and knocked off Austin 6-0 to earn the Qualifier 1 status.

Spain Park was Qualifier 2, rebounding from an opening loss to win two straight. The Jags fell to Austin 2-0 in the first game of the tournament, but followed it up with a 6-4 win over Bob Jones and a 5-0 victory over Bob Jones.

For the Huskies, they got on the board in the opening inning but poured it on late against Bob Jones, scoring six runs over the final three innings to pull away. It was a balanced effort from the offense, as five players drove in single runs. Corey Goguts and Olivia Faggard each notched doubles and a run batted in, while Chaney Peters, Makaila Hope and Lexie Kelly also knocked in a run.

Sara Phillips was nearly unhittable in the circle, allowing just a single hit over seven shutout innings. She struck out 12 and walked only two.

Hewitt-Trussville put three runs up in the first inning and was never really threatened. Zaylen Tucker threw a one-hit shutout of her own, striking out 10 hitters. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run. Goguts had a pair of hits and drove in two runs, while Peters also knocked in a couple runs. Kelly also had a multi-hit game.

Spain Park took a loss in its first game, as Austin scored single runs in the fourth and fifth inning to take the win. Despite the loss, Ella Ussery pitched well, allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Maggie Daniel had the Jags’ only two hits in the contest.

The Jags withstood a late charge from Bob Jones to win in an elimination game. Spain Park broke a 1-1 tie with a Charlee Bennett grand slam in the fourth inning. Jaley Young threw three innings, allowing one run. Ussery threw the final four innings to earn the save.

Spain Park avenged that loss to Austin with its shutout to win to earn a state tournament berth. Teagan Huey had a big game, notching three hits and three RBIs. Young threw two scoreless frames and Ussery fired the final innings in one-hit fashion.

Hoover dominated in the East Regional on Monday as well, playing at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. The Bucs started the tournament with a 7-0 win over Sparkman and followed it up with a 4-2 win over Huntsville to earn the Qualifier 1 spot.

Hannah Christian sparked the Hoover offense in the first game, going 4-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored. Ki Davis and Bella Foran each notched a couple hits and drove in a pair of runs. Kaitlyn Raines threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 12 batters in the win.

The Bucs scratched multiple runs across in the third and the fifth, with Olivia Christian, Lindsey Westhoven and Mollie Hanson notching an RBI in the contest. Olivia Christian also threw five shutout innings, with Raines throwing two innings.

The 7A state tournament will be played Monday and Tuesday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The double-elimination, eight-team format will begin with Hewitt-Trussville playing Dothan and Spain Park taking on Enterprise in the first game of the tournament. Hoover will take on Daphne in the first game.