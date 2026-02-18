Bucs, Jags preview soccer season at media day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Hall. Spain Park High School boys soccer team The Spain Park High School boys soccer team took part in the preseason media day event at Carver High School on Jan. 7-8.

The 2026 high school soccer season is right around the corner, and many teams took to the podium in early January to give their thoughts on what to expect.

Carver High School in Birmingham hosted a preseason media day, and several local teams used the opportunity to offer a glimpse into what’s ahead. Hoover’s and Spain Park’s boys and girls teams bring unique strengths and emerging talent into the new season.

The Spain Park boys are entering the 2026 season with renewed determination and a hunger to return to championship form. After a difficult 4-15-2 campaign last year that included an 0-6 area record, head coach Matt Hall sees a transformed team ready to compete in the challenging Class 6A landscape.

The path hasn’t been easy for a program that captured a state championship in 2021. Recent seasons have tested the Jaguars’ resolve, with close losses and an inability to finish games defining their struggles. However, Hall believes this year’s squad has what it takes to turn things around.

“The work ethic of these guys has been phenomenal,” Hall said. “From summer team camp to our weight sessions, I see the hunger and leadership of our seniors. Our upperclassmen do a great job of getting everyone involved.”

The Jaguars return several key players who have been in the system for three years and are eager to lead Spain Park back to prominence. Hall is particularly excited about offensive improvements that should help his team control possession and create more scoring opportunities.

“This year we have guys that will help us hold onto the ball more and help us build an attack while getting into the final third with numbers,” Hall said.

The challenge will be integrating a completely rebuilt backline, which Hall acknowledges will face growing pains early in the season. Finding ways to support that inexperienced defensive unit will be crucial as Spain Park aims to be more physical and difficult to play against.

The Hoover boys have high expectations and unfinished business. After an impressive 18-3-1 overall record last year that saw them ranked third in Alabama and 42nd nationally, head coach Rusty Cowley’s squad is hungry for more in his third season at the helm.

Last year’s dominant regular season included a 4-2 area record and multiple victories over ranked opponents, showcasing the Bucs’ offensive firepower and balanced scoring attack. However, an early playoff exit left a bitter taste that has lit a fire.

“The early exit in the playoffs has fueled this team in the offseason,” Cowley said. “This year, they know they can go further. They have that built-up aggression. We’re concentrating on doing the simple things time and time again so there’s no regret when this upcoming season ends.”

The Bucs face a significant challenge after losing 12 seniors from last year’s roster, leaving just nine seniors to lead this year’s squad. Cowley acknowledges the transition ahead as the team works to find the right pieces for their system.

“We may have a learning curve losing so many seniors,” Cowley said. “As we came into this offseason, we had questions with a lot of players, trying to get the right pieces into the right places. Regardless of wins and losses, we want to control what we can control and play to our standards.”

Spain Park’s girls have been one of the top teams in Class 6A over the last several years and are looking to maintain that standing among the state’s best teams this season.

Hoover’s girls finished with a 13-8 record last spring and are eager to get back to the playoffs again in 2026.